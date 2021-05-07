Delhi: Man arrested for cheating Covid patients’ families looking for oxygen, ICU beds

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating distressed families of Covid patients on the pretext of providing them an ICU bed. The police said the accused, Imran Ahmed, – arrested from Karol Bagh- has cheated more than 11 families of Rs 1.3 lakhs in a span of five days.

Some of these families had put SOS messages on social media after they weren’t able to arrange for an oxygen or ICU bed. The police said the accused sent his number and details on WhatsApp groups and asked his acquaintances to forward it further. The victims then contacted him.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini) said they received a complaint from a man named Ankit Bansal.

“Bansal was looking for an oxygen bed for his relative after their oxygen levels dropped. On May 3, he received a number on a WhatsApp group and called the man. The caller, Ahmed, demanded Rs 30,000 and promised to provide the family with a bed. Bansal was asked to make an online transaction of Rs 10,000. However, after the payment, Bansal wasn’t able to contact Ahmed” said the DCP.

He realised he was cheated after the accused stopped taking his calls and didn’t reply to his messages. He filed a complaint on Wednesday against the accused.

The police received bank account details through the transaction and traced the location of the accused. Ahmed was arrested from his house and police seized his phone, debit and credit cards.

When the investigating team checked Ahmed’s phone, they found that the accused had cheated more people. “He started this in April and was able to cheat his first target on May 1. In the next five days, he cheated 10 more people who were looking for beds across the city. He promised them he had contacts in private hospitals and will arrange for a bed for Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000,” said a senior police officer.

The accused sent his bank details and blocked the contact number of the victims after the payment.