Delhi: Man held for trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from friend using obscene video

A 30-year-old sales manager of a Gurgaon-based company was arrested from South Delhi’s C R Park area for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from his friend after threatening to leak his obscene video.

Investigation revealed that the complainant met with the accused last year at a cafe in Greater Kailash where he asked him for his laptop for some work and had forgotten to log out. The accused copied some Google-drive data of the complainant and decided to extort money from him after threatening to leak an obscene video of his.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur said the arrested man has been identified as Sameer Johry, a resident of Saravpriya Vihar.

“He is a graduate from a hotel management institute and works as a sales manager at a Gurgaon-based company. During interrogation, he told the police that he has been a friend of the complainant for the last eight years. Sameer had copied data from his drive that contained a few obscene videos of the complainant and his girlfriend. He was facing a financial crisis and had some pending loans as well. So, he decided to extort money from him,” Thakur said.

He added, “We received a complaint from the complainant and he alleged that he received an envelope containing a letter and a pen drive on September 23. The complainant found his video with his girlfriend and someone was asking for Rs 10 lakh via the letter. He was threatened that if he did not give the money, they would upload the video on social media.”

The complainant was asked to drop a bag containing the money below Laxmi Nagar flyover. “He approached the police and lodged an FIR at C R Park police station. A bag was prepared and we asked the complainant to leave it at that specific location. We also laid a trap and apprehended the accused when he came to pick up the bag,” Thakur said.