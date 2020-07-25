Delhi: Man accused of rioting in Bhajanpura gets bail

“The investigating agency has recorded statements of various persons regarding the damage caused to their vehicles and properties, but no person has named or identified the applicant,” the court said in its order. “The investigating agency has recorded statements of various persons regarding the damage caused to their vehicles and properties, but no person has named or identified the applicant,” the court said in its order.

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of getting into a scuffle with a policeman and rioting in Bhajanpura during the Northeast Delhi riots, observing that “identification by the investigating officer (IO) has little significance in the matter”.

It was also brought to the court’s attention that accused Suhel’s bail application was previously cancelled by a court on July 2 on the basis of a “wrong report” filed before the judge.

“The applicant (Suhel) was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter. He is not seen in any CCTV footage or viral video. The investigating agency has recorded statements of various persons regarding the damage caused to their vehicles and properties, but no person has named or identified the applicant,” the court said in its order.

