Delhi: Man accused of rioting in Bhajanpura gets bail

Friday, July 24, 2020
It was also brought to the court's attention that accused Suhel’s bail application was previously cancelled by a court on July 2 on the basis of a “wrong report” filed before the judge.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 2:48:23 am
A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of getting into a scuffle with a policeman and rioting in Bhajanpura during the Northeast Delhi riots, observing that “identification by the investigating officer (IO) has little significance in the matter”.

It was also brought to the court’s attention that accused Suhel’s bail application was previously cancelled by a court on July 2 on the basis of a “wrong report” filed before the judge.

“The applicant (Suhel) was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter. He is not seen in any CCTV footage or viral video. The investigating agency has recorded statements of various persons regarding the damage caused to their vehicles and properties, but no person has named or identified the applicant,” the court said in its order.

