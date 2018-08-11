Delhi: Man accused of raping girl at school ‘tried a day earlier too’

A police officer who was stationed at the school said the pump room on the premises, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed. (Representational Image) A police officer who was stationed at the school said the pump room on the premises, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed. (Representational Image)

Investigation into the alleged rape of six-year-old girl at a central Delhi school on Wednesday has revealed that the accused, a lineman, made a failed attempt to sexually assault the girl on Tuesday as well, but she managed to free herself from his grip, police said.

According to police, during Tuesday’s incident, the girl’s shirt button came off, and her mother asked her about it. “But she did not reveal the ordeal because she was scared. The next day, he allegedly raped her and when she resisted, slapped her and threatened her not to tell anyone about it,” said an officer privy to the probe.

Two days after the incident, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) suspended the headmistress, a teacher, an assistant engineer as well as the accused lineman.

Officials said the four were permanent employees of the Council. “An investigation to examine their role in the matter is underway,” said an official. The NDMC has also terminated the services of a junior engineer (electrical), who was the controlling officer of the accused, as “he has failed in supervisory duty”.

As news of the incident spread, parents staged a protest outside the school on Friday and raised allegations of safety and security lapses.

Parents The Indian Express spoke to said they heard about the incident only after they dropped their children to school on Friday, around 8 am. “I saw the incident on TV and rushed to the school to bring my child back. We want the school to tell us how this happened,” said Kamala, whose daughter studies in the school.

As parents gathered in large numbers, with some attempting to climb the gate, six buses with Delhi police personnel arrived at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. “We just wanted the school to address the apprehension of parents, but the authorities and teachers were let out from the rear gate. Almost all schools in the city have CCTVs, but this school does not have a single one. Only two guards, a man and a woman, are stationed outside the school,” alleged Mahender Kumar, a parent.

Some parents also alleged that the principal has been missing from the school for the past few days.

“Since the family is poor, the school is trying to cover up the matter. No one from NDMC has visited the school so far,” alleged Kumar. A student who witnessed the protest said she had seen the accused in school several times.

Police had picked up 25 non-teaching staff of the school to help identify the accused. According to police, the accused lives in Dwarka with his wife and two children.

