Delhi: Man accused of molesting French exchange student held

Delhi Police has arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old French girl, who was staying with his family as part of an exchange programme. A case against the man was registered last month, and several teams had been looking for him since then. JCP (southern range) Devesh Srivastava said, “The accused was arrested after he surrendered before police at Neb Sarai police station on Sunday afternoon. Last week, his bail application had been rejected.”

Advertising

Police said the accused was arrested on charges of molestation and under Section 8/10 of under the POCSO Act. “He was produced before a Delhi court on Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail. The investigation officer is preparing a chargesheet,” police said. The alleged incident took place on October 18.

According to the girl’s complaint, an Indian student had stayed with her in France during the previous exchange programme in May-June.

On October 13, when the French girl came to India, she was assigned to stay with the same student whose parents received her at the airport, the complaint said.

On the day of the alleged incident, the girl stated that she was packing her bags alone for her trip to another city. The complaint said that at 8 pm, the Indian girl’s father came to the room, and advised about what to pack and asked to keep her passport. This was when the host first touched her inappropriately, she stated. The girl stated that she returned to packing her bags and “hoped” that the accused would leave the room. But the alleged assault happened after that, the complaint said.

Advertising

Police said the accused initially tried to pressure the victim to withdraw her complaint. But he escaped from his home after he came to know that an FIR had been filed against him. “He switched off his phone and told his wife that he was going out of the city for work. He met his advocates and friends before leaving,” an officer said. During questioning, the accused claimed he went to Haridwar to “commit suicide”, but was stopped by “two sadhus”, who took him to their ashram in Rishikesh, where he hid for a month, police said.

He was in touch with a friend, who had been providing him information about his family, police said. Last week, his bail application was rejected in the High Court.

The incident had come to light after the student shared her ordeal with other students a day later, when they were on their way to another city. “She also informed women teachers in the group about the alleged incident, following which a French teacher alerted the embassy and her parents,” the officer said.