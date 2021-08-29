Delhi: Man accused in extortion cases shoots at victim inside his car, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly shot at another man while he was in his car in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

The accused, identified as Rishi Dahiya, is involved in more than five cases of attempted murder, firing and violence, police said.

Last week, a man named Pawan Gupta was found injured in his Mahindra XUV car. Rajiv Ranjan, DCP (Outer North) said, “We received a call at around 8 pm about an incident involving firing. The man was admitted to Jaipur Golden hospital with bullet injuries. We sent teams to the spot and found the car which also had bullet marks on it.”

A case of attempted murder was registered and police started questioning witnesses around the area and scanning CCTV footage.

“We identified the route taken by the accused with help of CCTV mapping. Dahiya was then identified. We found that he was involved in similar cases earlier as well,” the DCP added.

After several raids in Delhi and Haryana, Dahiya was caught from near his residence in Bahadurgarh and later arrested.

Police said he is a member of a few local gangs and extorts money from local businessmen and property dealers. The team is trying to find out why Dahiya targeted the victim and if he stole something from him.