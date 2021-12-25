Delhi: Man abducted, beaten up by family of woman he eloped with; two arrested

A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted and beaten up by his wife’s family members, who objected to their relationship and wedding. Police said an FIR has been registered and two women have been arrested so far, while raids are on to nab the remaining accused. Two policemen have also been suspended for a delay in filing the FIR.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Rajouri Garden, has known the woman for the last three years. The couple eloped and got married on December 21.

Additional DCP (West) Prashant Priya Gautam said: “We received a call from Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday about the incident. Based on a complaint by his family, an FIR under sections of attempt to murder and abduction has been registered. We are investigating the matter.”

The man alleged that his wife’s family had objected to their relationship from the start and had allegedly threatened him several times.

He told The Indian Express: “We had gone to the police station to file a complaint on Wednesday as we had been getting threats from my wife’s family. They always had a problem with us. As soon as I came out of the station, l was surrounded by 15 people who picked me up and took me to their house in Sagarpur, where they assaulted me mercilessly. I felt I would not make it.” He is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“We stayed together despite the threats. We got married four days ago and had just returned to Delhi when her family came to know about our location,” the man said.

According to police, the woman’s family members were “furious” after they came to know about the wedding as the couple are from the same community.

Police said the couple were “forcibly taken” to Sagarpur, where the man was beaten up. The victim was eventually found by his elder brother, who took him to the hospital.

“My brother has many injuries, including to his private parts. We demand justice and have faith in the police…,” said the victim’s brother. The couple are currently unemployed.

Police said the incident took place 7 km away from the police station. A senior police officer said, “After reaching Delhi, the couple came to Rajouri Garden police station seeking protection, and police called their family members.”

Police have arrested the woman’s grandmother, who has 65 cases against her, including extortion and loot, and an aunt.

“We found lapses on part of our staff and suspended two personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable,” an officer said.