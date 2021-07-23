Delhi man ‘abandons’ baby in Goa, arrested

Police said initial investigation suggests the child was born out of a relationship he had outside of marriage.

The Goa Police arrested a 62-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly abandoning a 20-day-old baby girl in in North Goa’s Nerul.

The man, a retired employee of a public sector company, flew down from Delhi to Goa with his wife, their daughter, his sister-in-law and the infant. The family, which hails from west Delhi, owns a flat in Candolim in North Goa and was staying there.

According to police sources, the baby was found abandoned outside a house in Nerul, about 2 km from Candolim, after which the owner of the house informed police.

“We formed several teams to comb the area and scanned through CCTV footage. This led us to the man, 12 hours after he had randomly picked the location to abandon the child,” a police official said. Police arrested the man in the early hours of July 20 from his Candolim house.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saksena confirmed the arrest and said a case was registered under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) and section 8 (child abuse and trafficking) of the Goa Children’s Act at the Porvorim police station.

The child was produced before the CWC in Goa, police said.