Delhi: Man, 5-year-old child injured after speeding vans hits them

A man and his five-year-old child were severely injured after a speeding van hit them in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday morning.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. The CCTV footage shows a man carrying his child in his arms and walking on the side of the road. A speeding van behind him takes a sudden turn, hits the man and flees from the spot immediately.

The man and his child, who fell at a distance, were rescued by the locals took them to a nearby hospital immediately.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast) said, “We received a PCR call around 9.45 am from Seelampur about the accident. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police found the van and has apprehended the driver, who is being questioned.”

An initial enquiry into the matter has revealed that the van is registered in the name of a man from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Prima facie, the accused and the victim aren’t known to each other and the accident took place because the driver had lost balance of the steering wheel. An investigation is being conducted.

Police said they haven’t recorded the statement of the victim since he’s critical and undergoing treatment. The child sustained minor injuries and is also hospitalised.