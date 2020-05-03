Delhi: MAMC staff kills self, tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after a 53-year-old lab technician at MAMC committed suicide, his 43-year-old sister, who works in the hospital’s gynaecology department, collected his swab samples for testing on Friday.(Representational Image) Two days after a 53-year-old lab technician at MAMC committed suicide, his 43-year-old sister, who works in the hospital’s gynaecology department, collected his swab samples for testing on Friday.(Representational Image)

Two days after a 53-year-old lab technician at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) committed suicide, his 43-year-old sister, who works in the hospital’s gynaecology department, collected his swab samples for testing on Friday.

“It was not easy…. My hands were shaking… As a medical professional, we are always told to maintain a thin line between professional and personal work. But I never imagined this,” she said. He tested positive for coronavirus and was cremated Saturday.

“We were first told that the hospital will form a committee to conduct the test of our brother. But as most of the staff is deputed on the patient’s duty, it was mutually decided that his sister will take the samples,” said another member of his family.

Dr JC Passey, medical director of the hospital, said “We need to find out why he committed suicide. We will investigate.”

