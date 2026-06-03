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Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Police probe building owner as death toll rises to 21

Delhi Restaurant Fire | Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Today News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured as death toll in the incident rose to 21.

Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo)Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live: Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the deadly restaurant fire and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 for those injured. “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

21 people killed: A fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar restaurant, Delhi Police said on Wednesday, killing 21 people. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the alert about the fire at ‘Lemon Green restaurant’ at 9:45 AM. As many as 47 people were rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and were rushed to the hospital. They were rushed to the hospital. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot.

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Several foreign nationals from African countries among victims: Police said ‘Lemon Green restaurant’ also operated as a bed and breakfast facility. Sources said several people from African countries were staying there. A total of 37 people have been rushed to the hospital so far, of whom 10 succumbed to injuries. Police sources said the death toll is expected to rise, as many tourists were asleep when the fire broke out. Sources also said two women jumped out to save themselves.

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Jun 3, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders aid, thorough probe

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations. Officials have been spoken to & directed to ensure immediate medical aid, relief and a thorough investigation into this tragic incident."

Jun 3, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Police probe building owner as fire kills 21

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Police said they are probing the building owner as the investigation into the fire that killed 21 people continues.

Jun 3, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge urges timely care and medical support for those affected

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malviya Nagar fire and urged authorities to ensure adequate compensation and prompt medical treatment for the injured.

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Jun 3, 2026 01:18 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Firefighting operation underway at the site

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: At least 21 killed, several others injured after a fire broke out at hotel in Malviya Nagar.

Jun 3, 2026 01:16 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Local resident says child among those rescued

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: A local resident who assisted in the rescue efforts said that several trapped people, including a child, were evacuated. "All of us have been here since morning. We reached the spot at around 8 am. We rescued a kid who jumped from the higher floor. We rescued all the people trapped in the hotel and took them to Safdarjung Hospital," Israr Khan said.

Jun 3, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: 37 rescued, casualties recovered from basement

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Chief Fire Officer Abhilash Malik told news agency PTI, "We received a call at around 8:50 am, and at 8:51 am, the Delhi fire service turned out seven fire brigades. Our team commenced the relief and rescue mission immediately. We kept sending more vehicles as we received more and more calls. Six casualties were recovered from the basement first, and as we proceeded, we have rescued 37 people from the building so far. The exact numbers are not yet confirmed."

Jun 3, 2026 01:11 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: 'The fire broke out at about 8:50 am,' says eyewitness Wasim Raj

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: An eyewitness Wasim Raj from Hauz Rani village, told PTI, "The fire broke out at about 8:50 am... we rushed to the spot to see that the entire building was on fire. There is a mattress shop at the corner from where we took out mattresses and laid them on the road. People started to jump out of the building from second and third floor. The fire fighting team had reached the spot immediately and started rescue work."

Jun 3, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Foreigners from Africa among victims, many were asleep

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: With the death toll from the deadly fire that broke out at a bed and breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar rising to 21, police said several of those killed were foreigners from African countries. The premises, Lemon Green Inn, is located near Max Hospital in Saket and is around 2.2 km from Saket Metro station. Police said a total of 37 people have been rushed to the hospital so far, of whom 18 succumbed to injuries. Police sources said the death toll is expected to rise as many tourists were asleep when the fire broke out.

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Jun 3, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari heads to spot as rescue efforts continue

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari described the incident as a painful tragedy and said rescue operations are underway. "I received the information some time ago. I am heading to the spot. I read the Tweet of CM Rekha Gupta that a fire broke out at a hotel-cum-restaurant in Malviya Nagar. This is a very painful tragedy. The relevant teams are carrying out the rescue operations. We have to ensure that the maximum number of people. I don't know what more can be said in this."

Jun 3, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Victims admitted to Max Hospital in Saket

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: The victims have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.

Jun 3, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: Death toll rises to 21, says DCP South Anant Mittal

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates: On Malviya Nagar fire incident, DCP South Anant Mittal said, "Today, at 08:48 AM, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident. Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected."

Jun 3, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel fire LIVE Updates: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-Gratia for victims

Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel fire LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the deadly restaurant fire and announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Jun 3, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta condoles loss of lives, says government extending all support

Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed condolences after the restaurant fire at Malviya Nagar killed at least 16 people and said all assistance is being provided. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises," the Delhi CM said.

"Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," she added.

Jun 3, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: Several foreign nationals from African countries among victims

Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: Police said ‘Lemon Green restaurant’ also operated as a bed and breakfast facility. Sources said several people from African countries were staying there. A total of 37 people have been rushed to the hospital so far, of whom 10 succumbed to injuries.

Jun 3, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: 16 dead in South Delhi restaurant fire, many feared trapped

Delhi Malviya Nagar Restaurant fire LIVE Updates: Sixteen people have died after a fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar restaurant, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the alert about the fire at ‘Lemon Green restaurant’ at 9:45 AM. As many as 37 people were rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and were hospitalised. They were rushed to the hospital. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot.

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