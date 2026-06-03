South Delhi hotel fire death toll rises to 21

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire News: Twenty-one people have died after a fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar hotel, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the alert about the fire at ‘Lemon Green restaurant’ at 9:45 AM. Many people were rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and were hospitalised. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot.

Police said several of those killed were foreigners from African countries. The Centre has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. DCP (South) Anant Mittal said that the fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of eight fire tenders.

So far, more than 40 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, said Mittal, adding that rescue operations are still underway. All agencies concerned are deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected, he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire broke out at Lemon Green restaurant in Malviya Nagar. Fire tenders and ambulances carry out a rescue operation. Death toll reaches 18. (Source: Third Party)#Fire #Delhi (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/dB5JttEvOJ pic.twitter.com/AKJJVXfNfT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

Sources said several people from African countries were staying there.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay said the fire broke out around around 9:00 AM and that 21 fatalities have occurred in the incident. He also said 7 people were in critical condition at the hospital. “Our immediate response was to activate the entire system. We contacted the Disaster Management team, the District Magistrate of our area, the Station House Officer (SHO), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MCD)… I came to the spot as well.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lemon Green restaurant in Malviya Nagar. Fire tenders and ambulances carry out a rescue operation. Further details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7SQWSQ4nMH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

He said the exact cause of the fire will be known only after an investigation. The locals also pitched in with the rescue operations, he said.

Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, said that the blaze likely originated in the restaurant. “However, we do not yet have complete details. Four bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital. We are awaiting official confirmation regarding their condition and identities. Additionally, seven to eight other people, including those who sustained injuries, have also been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar. Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, says, “As soon as I received information about the incident this morning, we activated our DDMA cell. All EOCs were informed and instructed to reach the spot… pic.twitter.com/oOu04CPVOp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 3, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”