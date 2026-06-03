South Delhi fire: LOC issued against owner; booked in 2024 for CCTV violations

Luv Kesh Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 08:48 PM IST
South Delhi fire: LOC issued against owner; booked in 2024 for CCTV violationsAn FIR has been registered under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons. (ANI Video Grab)
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Delhi Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for accused South Delhi hotel owner Luv Kesh Bajaj, who is on the run after a blaze at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar left 21 people dead.

Police said Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi. He lives in Saket with his wife; his two children are in the US. Police sources claimed that he was also booked in 2024, under Section 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) of the IPC, for not following security norms of installing CCTV cameras in the hotel premises.

An FIR has been registered under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons.

Also Read | How local resident risked his life, helped save seven from burning South Delhi hotel

Among the 21 who were killed, 11 are foreign nationals and 10 are Indians. Police said the foreigners belonged to Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Bangladesh. Several were medical tourists who were in India for treatment, or were accompanying patients.

The B&B is located in a narrow lane in Hauz Rani, diagonally across the street from Max hospital in Saket. Senior police officers said there were 26 rooms in the establishment, more than four times the permitted number of six. Most or all rooms were believed to have been occupied.

Also Read | ‘Saw people jumping from building, charred bodies inside’: Horrific accounts of South Delhi fire

The building had only one entry and exit. It allegedly did not have a No-Objection Certificate from the Fire Department. It comprised a basement and five floors. The restaurant was on the first floor and the kitchen in the basement. The other floors had rooms.

The fire appears to have started around 8.30 am in the kitchen in the basement, and climbed rapidly to the upper floors.

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The injured were admitted to Max, Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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