South Delhi fire: LOC issued against owner; booked in 2024 for CCTV violations

An FIR has been registered under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons. (ANI Video Grab)

Delhi Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for accused South Delhi hotel owner Luv Kesh Bajaj, who is on the run after a blaze at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar left 21 people dead.

Police said Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi. He lives in Saket with his wife; his two children are in the US. Police sources claimed that he was also booked in 2024, under Section 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) of the IPC, for not following security norms of installing CCTV cameras in the hotel premises.

An FIR has been registered under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons.