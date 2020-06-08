Unlocking Delhi: Malls, restaurants open but please mind the gap

One of the main questions to be resolved is of rent, which forms the biggest expense for most restaurants. One of the main questions to be resolved is of rent, which forms the biggest expense for most restaurants.

“Including our support staff, we usually have about 40 people to run this restaurant. Now, there are 10 of us doing everything — cleaning, washing, maintaining standards,” says Jatin Mallick, chef and co-owner of the modern European restaurant Tres in Lodhi Colony. “Even if the Delhi government does allow us to open, I’m unsure if we will as I’m not sure it would be viable for us. Our staff is stuck in different states, supply of produce is disrupted and prices have shot up. Conditions have become so uncertain.”

If a wave of relief swept through the hospitality industry on May 30, with the announcement that restaurants may be allowed to operate starting June 8, it was quickly undercut by doubts that have only grown louder with each passing day. The Delhi government Sunday said restaurants can reopen.

“While the (Centre’s) guidelines are a welcome move as that gives clarity for operations, implementation is another story,” says Vinayak Arora, chef and partner at the gastropub Beep in Delhi. “Starting with 50 per cent capacity, social distancing, temperature screening and sanitisation seems to be workable as of now but with the curfew and age limitations in place, business will not be close to what is expected. Another grey area is wearing masks, since dining customers will have to remove them for the majority of time spent in the restaurant.”

Thomas Fenn, co-founder of Delhi restaurant Mahabelly, says the industry is split in two schools of thought regarding the reopening. “The division is from a viability standpoint. It isn’t prudent to wait for ‘perfect business conditions’ before restaurants restart,” Fenn says, adding, “We have to start somewhere with strong systems in place and move in the direction of rebuilding customer confidence, which can only happen with time.”

One of the main questions to be resolved is of rent, which forms the biggest expense for most restaurants. “When the government had enforced the lockdown, we could try convincing landlords that it was unfeasible for us to pay rent when we were shut, using the ‘force majeure’ clause in our leases. Now that the Centre has removed that restriction, and restaurants can technically become operational, we lose that leverage,” says Fenn. “Landlords and developers need to recognise that a restaurant’s viability and flexibility to weather this storm is directly correlated to how they handle commercial arrangements of rent. It is the need of the hour that they turn up as partners and get skin in the game. The only way out of this mess is together.”

Restaurants are also worried about how curfew timings will affect business. Most say closing business at 9 pm is unrealistic as they typically generate most of their income during dinner service, the bulk of which is between 9 pm and midnight. “We don’t get the same footfall for lunch. In the winter, you can still have brunch and expect some revenue to be generated. But in the summer, it’s only dinner… And for a 9 pm curfew, we’ll actually have to shut the outlet by 8 pm, so staff can get home on time,” says Joy Singh, co-partner at Yeti and Raasta, both located in Delhi. “I wish the government had had a discussion with stakeholders, just like they did with schools and the airline industry.”

Shyam Thakur, founder of NCR chain Momo King, echoes the sentiment: “We were excited to start operations of our dine-in restaurants, but with such tight guidelines it seems difficult to open and operate on a daily basis. We have suffered financially, and with restricted SOPs, we do not want to bear the additional cost when our peak dinner time will have zero occupancy. We are happy to fulfill take-away and delivery orders.”

There are also concerns about implementation of social distancing guidelines. “The intention behind mandating only 50 per cent capacity and at least 6 feet of distance between tables is good, but the measures are impractical,” says Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurant Association of India.

“Perhaps what the government should make clear is that two unrelated people on two different tables should not come in contact with each other. That would be a better way of ensuring social distancing, than mandating 6 feet between tables, since for many restaurants, space crunch is a huge issue.”

The industry has also aired apprehensions about the fact that bars have been told to remain shut and restaurants are to serve only food and no alcohol. “If dinner service is what generates most of our revenue, then a huge contributor to that is the revenue from sale of alcohol. That’s a big loss for many of us,” says Fenn.

