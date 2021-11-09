Delhi malls, offices can now install private chargers for e-vehicles

Small shop owners, malls, colleges, and residential societies can now install private chargers for electric vehicles in Delhi.

The single window facility for installation of private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations was launched by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday. This process will be available both online and through a phone call.

A consumer can avail the single window facility by either accessing the discom’s portal or calling them. The discoms have empanelled 12 vendors to facilitate the installation of slow and moderate chargers. The chargers will be made operational in two weeks of the request being placed.

The government is also providing a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for the installation. The tariff rate fixed by the government for electricity consumed through these EV charging points is INR 4.5 per unit.

“Today’s launch of a single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time anywhere in India. It marks the completion of a year-long exercise initiated by the Charging Infrastructure Working Group of Delhi government,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.

A statement issued by the Delhi government said the space requirement for the installation of an EV charger is minimal.

“Only 1 sq ft is required for LEV AC & 2 sq ft for AC 001, and the DC-001 can be installed on the ground having 2 sq m area and 2 m height. Both LEV AC charger and AC 001 charger are wall-mounted… Both these chargers are used to charge primarily 2- and 3-wheelers. The DC 001 charging standard is used for e-cars used primarily by fleet operators,” it said.

The cost of the charger will be inclusive of the EV charger, installation, and annual maintenance for three years.

“The Delhi government is driving Delhi’s journey to being the EV capital by increasing accessibility to charging infrastructure and, hence, doing away with any doubts and uncertainties one might have before buying an EV. We have created an enabling environment which will, in the coming times, ensure that more and more electric vehicles will run on the roads of Delhi,” Gahlot said.