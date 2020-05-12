Delhi: Malaria, dengue cases creeping up

At North MCD, a campaign was launched against mosquito-borne diseases Wednesday. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) At North MCD, a campaign was launched against mosquito-borne diseases Wednesday. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As Delhi continues to deal with Covid-19 cases, cases of vector-borne diseases are slowly rising. The weekly report prepared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) shows 18 cases of malaria have cropped up so far. Last year, only four cases were reported till this time of the year. Fourteen cases of dengue and 10 of chikungunya have also been reported.

The South, North and East civic bodies have prepared a roadmap of activities — fogging and awareness drives — to be carried out in the coming days. With help from traders’ associations and RWAs, MCD officials said they will ensure susceptible areas like open drains are covered.

The SDMC, which compiles data of vector-borne diseases, has begun work on an awareness campaign and prepared an audio-visual clip to be shared with all RWAs.

“Since a meeting with RWAs cannot happen, we are trying to focus on other ways through which we can raise awareness about the diseases,” said a senior official.

In a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan last week, authorities were asked to focus on passive surveillance, early detection and complete treatment of cases.

Officials said the MCDs had till now focussed mostly on anti-larval operation but door-to-door survey was stopped due to the pandemic. An East body official said fogging will be done in each residential area. “This does not require human contact and can be done through a distance,” he said.

Activities in containment zones will be carried out carefully, said Union Ministry officials.

At North MCD, a campaign was launched against mosquito-borne diseases Wednesday. Standing committee head Jai Prakash said, “We have started taking all preventive measures. Domestic breeding checkers and malaria department officials will now work towards preventing the diseases.”

North commissioner Varsha Joshi said a special drive for offices, markets, construction sites is being started as these were closed during lockdown. “Interactions of top RWA and market association officials will be done online. Door-to-door breeding checking and anti-larval spray will intensify this week,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd