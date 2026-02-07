Delhi to get major facelift as NDMC steps up preparations for upcoming India-AI Impact Summit

The NDMC has intensified preparations across key roads and VIP corridors ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam later this month. (File)

A large-scale beautification drive is underway in the Capital as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20.

Under the beautification efforts, NDMC is focusing on 41 major roads of Lutyens Delhi, including VIP routes, Central Vista, Connaught Place, and Bharat Mandapam approaches.

The infrastructural upgrades — expected on a scale comparable to the G20 summit held in the Capital in 2023 — will range from advanced road safety, proper solid waste management, and enhancement of key road stretches, among other improvements, officials said. “A multi-departmental action plan is being implemented to present a clean, green, safe, and truly world-class Capital,” said NDMC’s Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal.