Delhi to get major facelift as NDMC steps up preparations for upcoming India-AI Impact Summit

Written by: Drishti Jain
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 09:06 AM IST
The NDMC has intensified preparations across key roads and VIP corridors ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam later this month.
A large-scale beautification drive is underway in the Capital as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20.

Under the beautification efforts, NDMC is focusing on 41 major roads of Lutyens Delhi, including VIP routes, Central Vista, Connaught Place, and Bharat Mandapam approaches.

The infrastructural upgrades — expected on a scale comparable to the G20 summit held in the Capital in 2023 — will range from advanced road safety, proper solid waste management, and enhancement of key road stretches, among other improvements, officials said. “A multi-departmental action plan is being implemented to present a clean, green, safe, and truly world-class Capital,” said NDMC’s Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

The annual Tulip festival will also be held at the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri during the summit.

In order to ensure safe, smooth, and visually appealing road infrastructure, flexible Urban Delineators, Solar Raised Pavement Markers, Anti-Glare Boards, Linear Delineation Systems, and Speed Arrester Studs will also be put in place.

To enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal, the horticulture department has installed around 5,000 potted plants at prominent locations including Connaught Place, Sardar Patel Marg, Emporium BKS Marg, C-Hexagon, Khan Market, among others.

Further, intensified mechanised and manual sweeping will also be carried out, including proper and timely disposal of waste, officials said.

