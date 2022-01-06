scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Main conspirator in women’s doctored photos app case arrested in Assam

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said they arrested the accused, Neeraj Bishnoi, from Assam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 6, 2022 1:03:29 pm
The website hosted by US-based open-source platform GitHub had published photos of more than a hundred Muslim women with lewd and vulgar remarks. (Representational image)

The alleged mastermind in the GitHub case, where photos of Muslim women were uploaded on a website alongside disparaging comments, has been arrested, Delhi Police said Thursday.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said they arrested the accused, Neeraj Bishnoi, from Assam. The team will reach Delhi at 3.30 pm. The complaint was filed by a Delhi-based journalist, who was among 100-plus women whose photos were misused.

