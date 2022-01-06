Main conspirator in women’s doctored photos app case arrested in Assam

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
The alleged mastermind in the GitHub case, where photos of Muslim women were uploaded on a website alongside disparaging comments, has been arrested, Delhi Police said Thursday.
KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said they arrested the accused, Neeraj Bishnoi, from Assam. The team will reach Delhi at 3.30 pm. The complaint was filed by a Delhi-based journalist, who was among 100-plus women whose photos were misused.
