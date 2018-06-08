Delhi: Maid jumps to death in robbery bid, 2 held

The accused barged into the 78-year-old’s house, holding him and his helps captive (Representational Image) The accused barged into the 78-year-old’s house, holding him and his helps captive (Representational Image)

Two men have been arrested for barging into an elderly man’s house and threatening his domestic help, who jumped from the first floor in an attempt to escape and died. The incident took place in Karol Bagh last month. Police said the accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar and Lilu Pal.

Police said one of the servants, Hariram (48), told police that his employer, Avinash Chander Bhalla (78) and his wife lived at the house while his daughter lives in Singapore. On May 30, she flew to the capital to visit him and she and his wife went out later. The domestic help came to work as well.

Police said Hariram was giving medicine to his employer when the doorbell rang. He opened the door and four men barged in. Two of them whipped out pistols and threatened Hariram. DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they beat him up and took him to Bhalla’s room. “They assaulted the man and demanded the keys of the cupboard. When Bhalla said his wife had taken the keys, they started ransacking the house. They then caught hold of the help, tied her up with a dupatta and tapes and locked her in the bedroom along with the elderly man. The woman managed to lock herself in the bathroom. She jumped from the window and died,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused made off with a pair of gold earnings, two diamond rings, a mobile phone, an Ipad and Rs 12,000. Two of the accused were arrested near the Ajmeri Gate flyover Wednesday. Police said during questioning, Vinay said he was working in Jhilmil Colony when he came in contact with another man. “He later quit the job but remained in touch with him. The latter told him that his friend worked in a bungalow in Karol Bagh and that an elderly couple lived in one portion. They hatched a plot to rob the man’s house,” said the DCP.

