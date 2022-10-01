Delhi: Maharashtra team visits DUSIB night shelters, says will consider replicating them

The Supreme Court appointed state-level monitoring committee for urban homelessness from Maharashtra Friday paid a visit to night shelters and shelter homes in the national capital to understand and replicate them in the state, said officials from the Delhi Urban Shelters Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The committee under the chairmanship of ex-IAS officer Ujjwal Uke visited the shelter homes and semi-porta cabin night shelters homes in Delhi to understand the vision, structure, operation, and maintenance done by the DUSIB.

After visiting a woman’s shelter cum computer training centre in Nizamuddin, the committee head praised the work done by the DUSIB.

“I really like how DUSIB is operating the night shelters. You are doing much better than most of the states. We are really impressed by the semi-pucca shelters and will ask our government to consider replicating the Delhi model of porta cabin shelters due to the serious space constraints in Mumbai. We also appreciate the GPS-enabled mobile app by the board to track the location of grievances and calls for help,” said Uke.

The committee interacted with other civil society organisations in Delhi who shared their experiences on how to better implement shelter programmes for the homeless.

DUSIB CEO K. Mahesh said that the two-day exchange was supported and facilitated by the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) in New Delhi.

As per officials, Delhi has the highest number of shelter homes in the world at 195, which include semi and permanent structures with around 17,000 homeless people living in it. Besides this, it also provides additional tent-based shelters during winters which will take the number to 23,000. Mumbai has 12 shelter homes for around 300 to 350 persons in need and 76 shelters in Maharashtra for about 2,000 homeless people.