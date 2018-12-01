Delhi: Madrasa where boy died on the boil again

A month after an eight-year-old was beaten to death by four minor boys outside a madrasa located on the premises of Jamia Faridya mosque in Begumpur, mosque-goers claimed they were pelted with stones Friday evening by residents of an adjacent colony, over a blockade separating the mosque and the colony.

A temporary door had been put up last month to limit tension between the two communities. The root cause is a plot of land outside the madrasa — the mosque claims it as its own, while colony residents say it is public.

On October 26, eight-year-old Mohammad Azeem attended a class at the madrasa before going out to play on the plot with other students. That’s when a group of four boys pelted stones at them, leading to a brief scuffle that led to Azeem’s death.

Police had at the time blocked two entrances to the colony, with residents complaining that they were being forced to take long detours to access the main roads and local parks. Imam at the mosque, Maulana Ali Johar, claimed that ever since Azeem’s death, residents of the colony have tried on three occasions to barge through the blockade, manned by a three-man police team. “On Friday, a large crowd kicked the door down and overwhelmed the police. Some of us went to speak to them but they pelted stones at us,” Johar alleged.

“Mumtaz and his wife Shabana, and Liaqat Ali, his wife Saroj and their daughter sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The quarrel is reportedly over a route,” said DCP (south) Vijay Singh.