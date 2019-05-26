Delhi: Machine operator dies after factory accident

A day after a power press operator, who worked at a factory in Faridabad, succumbed to injuries sustained while running the machine last week, his relatives have registered a case against the owner of the company and the supervisor.

Police said the incident had taken place at PSR Auto Components Pvt Ltd on May 16, when a piece of iron broke away from the machine and lodged itself in the stomach of the victim, Chand, a resident of Palwal’s Asaoti village.

He was rushed to Surya Hospital in the city and was transferred to ESIC Medical College the following day. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to Park Hospital in Sector 10 on May 20. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, between 3.30 and 4.00 pm.

In his complaint, Chand’s brother-in-law, Azad, alleged that the victim had noticed the machine was not functioning properly and informed his supervisor and the owner that “there is a problem in operating it”.

“Despite this, the owner and the supervisor did not believe Chand and did not get the machine repaired,” Azad alleged.

Police said an FIR in the matter has been registered under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (death by negligence) at Mujesar police station.

“We registered a case in the matter on Friday night and are conducting investigations. No arrests have been made yet,” said inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Mujesar police station.