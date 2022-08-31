scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Delhi sees lowest rainfall for August since 2009

"Rainfall producing systems have not been favourable in August leading to less rain. There were no low-pressure systems or interaction of western disturbances with low-pressure systems affecting the city," said IMD scientist R K Jenamani.

Delhi has also recorded a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon. The city has recorded 352.4 mm of rainfall, 32% short of the normal of 516.9 mm from June 1 onwards. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The rainfall recorded in Delhi this month is the lowest that the city has seen in August since at least 2009.

This month the Safdarjung weather station has received only 41.6 mm of rainfall, recording a large deficit of around 82%. The ‘normal’ amount of rainfall for Safdarjung for the month is 233.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There has been no heavy spell of rainfall this month. While rainfall was recorded for 16 days in August, the Safdarjung observatory has only received very light or light rainfall. In contrast, there were only 10 rainy days in August last year, but the month saw a total of 214.5 mm.

From 2009 onwards, Delhi has not seen anything less than 100 mm of rainfall for August. For this period, the highest total for the month was recorded in 2010 – 455.1 mm. The all-time highest monthly record for August is 583.3 mm of rainfall received in 1961.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

While Safdarjung recorded less than 50 mm of rainfall in August, Palam recorded 123 mm.

“Rainfall producing systems have not been favourable in August leading to less rain. There were no low-pressure systems or interaction of western disturbances with low-pressure systems affecting the city. The monsoon trough was also hardly near Delhi for most days of the month,” said IMD scientist R K Jenamani.

Also Read |Moderate rain in parts of NCR, could ‘improve air qualiy’ after Noida tower demolition

Delhi has also recorded a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon. The city has recorded 352.4 mm of rainfall, 32% short of the normal of 516.9 mm from June 1 onwards. While June saw a deficit of around 67% in rainfall, July recorded an excess of 37%.

Advertisement

In terms of distribution of rainfall in the districts, East Delhi is the only district to have recorded an excess this monsoon – 24% above the normal. While Central Delhi has recorded rainfall that falls within the ‘normal’ range, New Delhi, North Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi and West Delhi have all recorded deficits.

More from Delhi

The average maximum temperature in August at Safdarjung was 34.5 degrees Celsius, a little below the average of 35.2 degrees recorded in August last year. The average minimum temperature for the month this year was 26.5 degrees Celsius.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:13:07 pm
Next Story

Here’s why you must never pluck grey hair

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement