Delhi sees lowest rainfall for August since 2009

The rainfall recorded in Delhi this month is the lowest that the city has seen in August since at least 2009.

This month the Safdarjung weather station has received only 41.6 mm of rainfall, recording a large deficit of around 82%. The ‘normal’ amount of rainfall for Safdarjung for the month is 233.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There has been no heavy spell of rainfall this month. While rainfall was recorded for 16 days in August, the Safdarjung observatory has only received very light or light rainfall. In contrast, there were only 10 rainy days in August last year, but the month saw a total of 214.5 mm.

From 2009 onwards, Delhi has not seen anything less than 100 mm of rainfall for August. For this period, the highest total for the month was recorded in 2010 – 455.1 mm. The all-time highest monthly record for August is 583.3 mm of rainfall received in 1961.

While Safdarjung recorded less than 50 mm of rainfall in August, Palam recorded 123 mm.

“Rainfall producing systems have not been favourable in August leading to less rain. There were no low-pressure systems or interaction of western disturbances with low-pressure systems affecting the city. The monsoon trough was also hardly near Delhi for most days of the month,” said IMD scientist R K Jenamani.

Delhi has also recorded a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon. The city has recorded 352.4 mm of rainfall, 32% short of the normal of 516.9 mm from June 1 onwards. While June saw a deficit of around 67% in rainfall, July recorded an excess of 37%.

In terms of distribution of rainfall in the districts, East Delhi is the only district to have recorded an excess this monsoon – 24% above the normal. While Central Delhi has recorded rainfall that falls within the ‘normal’ range, New Delhi, North Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi and West Delhi have all recorded deficits.

The average maximum temperature in August at Safdarjung was 34.5 degrees Celsius, a little below the average of 35.2 degrees recorded in August last year. The average minimum temperature for the month this year was 26.5 degrees Celsius.