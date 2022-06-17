Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in 20 days after rainfall on Friday

Rainfall in Delhi on Friday brought the maximum temperature down to 36.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the long period average for this time of the year, and the lowest maximum temperature recorded in around 20 days.

The maximum temperature has remained above 40 degrees Celsius on 15 days of June this year at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city. It was 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature at all weather stations in the city settled below 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the lowest being 34.3 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar.

Rainfall in the early hours of Friday also meant that the minimum temperature was five degrees below the normal, settling at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 19.1 mm of rainfall from the early hours of Friday to 5.30 pm. The weather station at Lodhi Road recorded 18.4 mm, while the Ridge in North Delhi recorded 5.6 mm.

The normal amount of rainfall for Delhi till June 17 is 23.6 mm.

The temperature at 5.30 pm on Friday dropped to 27.4 degrees Celsius, but the humidity remained high at 78%.

Western disturbances and southwesterly winds carrying moisture from the Arabian Sea to Northwest India are likely to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Friday evening.

Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday as well. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as ‘moderate’. Rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi till June 21. The maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees over the next six days, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 or 23 degrees Celsius till June 21.

While March and April recorded deficit rainfall in Delhi this year, two thunderstorms towards the end of May turned rainfall for the month into an excess of 142%.

With the rainfall, the air quality also improved to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Friday, with an AQI of 88, which is the best it has been so far this month. June has already witnessed three days when the AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category.