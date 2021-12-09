Delhi: Low-intensity explosion inside Rohini courtroom injures constable

A low-intensity explosion took place inside courtroom number 102 in Rohini district court on Thursday morning, resulting in minor injuries to a constable. The impact of the explosion also led to a small portion of the courtroom floor caving in. Proceedings in the court have been suspended, police said.

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal told The Indian Express: “We have called the FSL experts to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.”

According to the fire department, they received a call at around 10.40 am that a blast took place inside the Rohini court. “We have immediately sent seven fire tenders to the spot and at around 11.10 am, our rescue team informed us that one man got injured,” the official said.

The Delhi Police said the blast took place inside courtroom 102 of metropolitan magistrate where they address traffic-related cases. “There was something inside a laptop bag and it exploded inside the court. The impact was so high leading to a small portion of the floor caving in,” a senior police officer said.

The injured court staff has been identified as constable Rajiv Kumar, posted with Sultanpuri police station. He was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment.

In September, two armed men posing as lawyers killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside Rohini district court before being gunned down by police personnel. They opened fire when Gogi was produced before the court.