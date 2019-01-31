Delhi: NGO Love Commandos chief held for ‘keeping couples they rescued confined, extortion’

The founder and chairman of NGO Love Commandos, who starred in an episode of Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate, was arrested Tuesday night after allegations of extortion, illegal confinement and intimidation surfaced against him. Since its inception in 2010, the NGO has been known for providing safe haven to inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing a threat from their families.

On Tuesday night, however, four couples were rescued from the NGO’s central Delhi office by the Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi Police. Of the eight people rescued, one woman filed an FIR against NGO founder Sanjoy Sachdev, and alleged that his five-member team “extorted Rs 53,500” from her and her partner since December 2018. The NGO, however, said the money was used to “get them married and procure their marriage certificate”.

“A case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of women) of the IPC has been registered against Sachdev. The couples have been moved to a shelter home,” said a senior officer.

Apart from Sachdev, the woman named Harsh Malhotra, chief coordinator of the NGO, and members Rajesh Malhotra, Govind and Sonu in the complaint. She alleged: “When my partner said we couldn’t give any more money, Harsh threatened him and said they would send me back to my family and he would face jail. We were scared.” She said the accused threatened to burn their marriage certificate if their demands were not met.

She also claimed the four couples were made to clean Harsh’s house — which is opposite to the shelter home — and regularly take the accused’s three pets out for a walk.

“If we refused, he would abuse us, threaten to get their dogs to bite us. When we said we wanted to leave, Sonu and Govind locked us in a room,” alleged the woman.

On Wednesday afternoon, the shelter was locked. “These allegations are baseless. When we get people married, it costs us money, and that’s all we asked for. We took them out for a New Year party in the lane — they all seemed happy and could have run away. Men and women sleep in different rooms at the shelter, and recently we found a used condom in the house and searched their bags. We even allowed the couples to sleep together. This is a conspiracy,” said Harsh over the phone.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal claimed the “condition of the shelter home was disgusting, and all four couples alleged money was extorted. Some told us Rs 80,000-Rs 1 lakh was taken from them.”