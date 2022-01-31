scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Delhi: London-based doctor ‘hurts self’ at Greater Kailash home, succumbs to injury

The woman had come to India after her mother fell ill. Cops suspect that she was depressed after her mother’s death earlier this week, following which she is thought to have harmed herself.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 11:54:55 am
A suicide note was recovered from the spot. The woman was in shock because of her mother’s death, the police said.

A 40-year-old London-based doctor allegedly died by suicide at her home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Sunday. Police said the deceased worked as a neurologist at Milton Keynes University Hospital and came to Delhi to meet her mother.

The woman, identified as Dr Meghna Kayal, had come to India after her 79-year-old mother fell ill due to age-related issues. Cops suspect that Dr Kayal was depressed after her mother’s death earlier this week, following which she allegedly harmed herself using a sharp weapon.

According to the police, they received a call on Sunday afternoon from Apollo Hospital where the woman had been brought dead.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South) said, “Her mother died three days ago and family members said she was in depression. On Sunday, around 7.40 am, she wasn’t responding to calls and wasn’t opening her door. Her sister-in-law used a duplicate key to enter her room and found her injured. The woman allegedly slit her thigh and was found bleeding.”

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. The woman was in shock because of her mother’s death, the police said. Her father is a cancer patient.

Dr Kayal had been working in London for over a year, the police added. She had earlier been with Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar.

The family has not raised any allegation of foul play. The matter, however, is under investigation.

