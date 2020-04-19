Delhi’s Lok Nayak starts testing hospital staff

Real-time PCR testing is being done on healthcare workers on the fifth day from contact with a positive patient. Real-time PCR testing is being done on healthcare workers on the fifth day from contact with a positive patient.

The Lok Nayak Hospital administration Friday set up a facility to test for COVID-19 in healthcare workers in “close contact” with patients who have tested positive. It was set up after repeated demands from doctors and staff, who claimed healthcare workers in contact with patients were either not being tested at all or tested after a delay of several days.

Hospital medical director Dr J C Passey said, “Healthcare workers who are close contacts of positive patients would be tested. We have tested 30 samples so far.” Real-time PCR testing is being done on healthcare workers on the fifth day from contact with a positive patient. “Those who test negative can return to work. Positive cases will be isolated and treated,” said Dr Passey.

Two doctors said 50-60 healthcare workers were traced as direct contacts of two COVID-19 patients. Two nurses and a doctor at Lok Nayak have tested positive for the virus.

