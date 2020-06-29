Delhi: Lok Nayak sees drop in number of deaths

On Sunday, the city recorded 2,889 new cases and 65 deaths of Covid-19 in the capital. The total number of cases in the city reached 83,077 while 2,623 people have died so far. (Representational) On Sunday, the city recorded 2,889 new cases and 65 deaths of Covid-19 in the capital. The total number of cases in the city reached 83,077 while 2,623 people have died so far. (Representational)

Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital has seen a drop in the number of deaths over the past two weeks, data compiled by the hospital administration shows. The 2,000-bed hospital recorded 100 deaths between June 6 and 12. This number dropped to 72 between June 13 and 19 and further dipped to 51 between June 20 and 26.

On Sunday, the city recorded 2,889 new cases and 65 deaths of Covid-19 in the capital. The total number of cases in the city reached 83,077 while 2,623 people have died so far. A total of 3,306 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The city’s biggest Covid-only facility, the hospital witnessed its first suspected case on March 17 and has since provided treatment to 5,777 patients, of which 4,169 have recovered.

The first week of June, however, saw many people being refused treatment across the city, including at Lok Nayak Hospital. Till earlier this month, the hospital had faced complaints from patients of inadequate facilities, and had also been criticised by the Supreme Court for inadequacies. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while the situation was much better now, death toll had climbed in the first week of June as many patients were not getting beds.

The hospital has started procuring antiviral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir. It also administered plasma therapy as a trial to 29 patients in the first phase, and is now going to conduct the trials on 200 more.

“There has been a 50% decline in number of deaths. The Chief Minister has also been personally monitoring the situation. We were the first to start administering plasma therapy in the country with 29 donations, now we have got permissions for 200 transfusions more. In each of the patients administered plasma therapy, the CM has personally monitored their conditions on a daily basis,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital.

Kejriwal had also said that Covid deaths have come down after use of plasma therapy. “It may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen,” he had said.

A team of 25 representatives from the Chief Minister’s office have been placed in the hospital to help with coordination between the hospital and patients.

