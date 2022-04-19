Delhi logs 632 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 4.42%

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 632 fresh Covid-19 cases with a marginal drop in the positivity rate from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent. No fatalities were reported.

With the fresh addition, the cumulative caseload rose to 18,69,683, while the death toll remained at 26,160. The number of active cases stood at 1,947.

On Monday, the city had recorded 501 cases, while 517 infections were logged on Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.21%.

Covid-19 is said to be under control when the positivity rate, which is indicative of the spread of the infection in an area, remains at 5% or less.