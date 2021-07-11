Delhi further unlocks: Educational trainings in schools, colleges get a nod; physical classes still a no

Crowds have returned to the markets of Delhi as Covid restrictions are eased. (Express Photo)

The Delhi government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to open for academic trainings and meetings, but physical classes are yet to resume. However, the seating capacity for these meetings have been restricted to 50 per cent.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, swimming pools, theatres and cinema halls, entertainment and amusement parks, and spas will remain shut. Social, political and cultural gatherings are also banned.

Delhi entered into a lockdown on April 20, and the first unlock guidelines were issued six weeks thereafter.

The Indian Express takes a look at what is open and what remains shut in the city:

What will reopen from Monday?

Auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for academic trainings and meetings at up to 50% seating capacity.

What is already open and the restrictions that apply

1. Public transport – Metro and buses — can operate at 50% capacity.

2. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes can open at 50 per cent of total capacity.

3. Weddings in banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, but with only 50 people can attend.

4. Stadia and sports complexes can open, but without spectators.

5. Bars at 50% capacity between 12 pm and 10 pm. Restaurants (with licenses) have also been allowed to serve alcohol and hence their closing time has been revised from 8 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants can open at 8 am.

6. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs are allowed to open. Outdoor Yoga is also allowed.

7. All markets, malls, shops are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm.

8. Government and private offices have got the nod. In government offices, 100% of Grade I staff is allowed. Only 50% staff is allowed in private offices between 9 am and 5 pm

9. Weekly markets have been allowed but only one in each zone a day. Only half of the permitted vendors will be allowed to put up stalls.

10. Weddings in court or home are allowed with 20 people in attendance.

11. A gathering of 20 people for funerals is allowed.

12. Auto rickshaws with 2 passengers, taxis with 2 passengers and RTVs with 11 passengers can ply.

13. Places of worship will be open, but no visitors will be allowed.

14. There is no restriction on movement of people within Delhi or between Delhi and other states.

What’s shut:

1. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes

2. Spas

3. Swimming pools

4. Gatherings for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural activities

5. Movie halls, theatres and multiplexes

6. Amusement parks, water parks etc

7. Business-to-business exhibitions