Travelling during Delhi lockdown? Check if you are eligible

The Delhi government has announced a 6-day lockdown in the city starting from tonight, but those who have valid tickets to travel outside the city will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order, persons coming from and going to airports, railway stations and Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

Public transport will also be functional, though in a limited capacity, and only for those who are exempted from movement restrictions.

The Delhi Metro will function at 50 per cent of its seating capacity. The same rule also applies to buses. Cabs, autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, gramin seva etc can take only two passengers at a time while a maxi cab can take 5 passengers. An RTV can ferry only 11 passengers at a time. Passengers will not be allowed to stand.

Those working in shops related to food and grocery items, bank officials, delivery personnel, those working in essential services manufacturing units, private security personnel etc, will have to produce e-passes for access to public transport services.