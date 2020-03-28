Delhi Police issue e-passes for delivery of essential services

The measures come at a time when several delivery partners have raised complaints over restrictions with some alleging police harassment amid the 21-day lockdown. (Express photo/Partha Paul) The measures come at a time when several delivery partners have raised complaints over restrictions with some alleging police harassment amid the 21-day lockdown. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

To avoid any inconvenience to those delivering essential services around the city amid the 21-day lockdown, Delhi Police has introduced movement passes online for the smooth transportation of goods and items. Those with valid documents to prove that they are a part of the essential services do not need the passes, officials said.

Any persons, associated with essential services (listed out by the government) or who has any personal emergency, can apply for the pass on the Delhi Police official website, officials added.

The movement passes can be used by police staff, the electricity distribution staff, food and medicine delivery staff, healthcare staff, print and electronic media, water department, fair price shops, among others.

The passes can be either downloaded online or collected from the district’s DCP office.

In order to obtain one, the applicant will require to submit a photograph, valid ID and a recommendation letter from the organisation. The person will need to produce the pass along with an ID to the police at checkpoints in and around the city.

The police have also introduced a helpline — 011-23469526 (24×7) — for queries regarding the passes or any complaints/grievances.

The measures come at a time when several delivery partners have raised complaints over restrictions with some alleging police harassment amid nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

