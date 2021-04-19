Delhi lockdown: Kejriwal, Baijal urge migrant workers not to leave the city

Migrant workers have been seen gathering at the Anand Vihar bus terminus in New Delhi to head back home. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Announcing a week-long lockdown to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday appealed to migrant workers to not leave the city, stressing that the restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

The CM acknowledged that the lockdown will hit the daily wagers and the working class population. Lt Governor Anil Baijal also instructed the administration to take all possible steps to address the woes of the workers during the lockdown period, said a Delhi government official.

“I appeal to all migrant workers to stay back. The lockdown will be in force for a brief period. I hope we won’t have to extend it. I have always opposed measures like lockdown, which cannot end Covid. It can merely slow down the spread of the infection. Over the next six days, we will beef up the medical infrastructure in the city in cooperation with the Centre,” Kejriwal said.

An L-G House official added that Baijal will write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resolve the issues arising out of a shortage in medical oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals. On Sunday, Kejriwal had flagged a “critical shortage” of medical oxygen across hospitals in a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting uninterrupted daily supply of 700 MT (metric tonnes) to the national capital.

Both Baijal and Kejriwal are also reaching out to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment the number of beds for Covid patients in the city, the official added.