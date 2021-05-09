Delhi lockdown extended by another week; metro services to remain suspended

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi has been extended for another week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday. He said it will be harsher this time around and the Delhi Metro will not operate for at least a week.

“I have spoken to traders, women, youth and many others over the past few days. Everyone believes that while cases have come down, they are not at the level where the lockdown can be lifted otherwise what we have gained will be lost. So the lockdown is being extended for another week. This time, it will be a little stricter and the Metro will not operate,” Kejriwal said.

So far, Metro services were running at 50% capacity and at 30-minute intervals during the morning and evening peak hours. At other times, the interval between trains was an hour. Standing passengers were not allowed.

Delhi first announced a week-long lockdown this year on April 19. It has been extended every Sunday since, as cases and positivity rate refused to dip. Essential services will be available during the lockdown and those with medical emergencies will not be stopped.

Kejriwal credited the lockdown with a reduction in positivity rate from 35% to 23% over the past three weeks.

“People of Delhi have supported the lockdown and they have looked out for themselves and for each other. We used this lockdown period to increase oxygen beds. Oxygen availability is the biggest issue this time around. Many times more than in the normal was required. Now, the status in Delhi is improving and we are not getting as many SOS calls as we were earlier,” Kejriwal said.

Last week, the Delhi L-G had written to the police commissioner and chief secretary, asking that the lockdown imposition be harsher as a lot of people were flouting guidelines.

Delhi saw over 17,000 cases on Saturday, down from the previous week’s daily average of 23,000.