Delhi lockdown extended by a week as Covid cases continue to soar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till 5 am on Monday (May 3) as the positivity rate stands at an all-time high despite a week-long shutdown.

“The lockdown was ending at 5 am tomorrow. The extension was necessary as cases are not going down. Everyone, including traders and common people, said that it should be extended. Over the past week, we saw that the positivity rate had reached 36-37%. We have not seen such high figures in Delhi before. Today, it has come down to 29% but that does not mean that the coronavirus is ending. We will have to wait and watch and fight it out,” he added.

Officials said that the terms of the lockdown will remain the same, with essential workers being allowed to travel by showing their identity cards, and others being able to apply for an e-pass.

Kejriwal also spoke about oxygen shortage that has been plaguing hospitals in the national capital. “The centre had allotted us 480 tonnes, which was increased to 490 tonnes yesterday. We need around 700 tonnes, but we are not getting more than 335. This shortfall is becoming an issue at the hospitals. Ministers and MLAs are making calls and coordinating. In some cases, we fail while in others, we do succeed. I thank all those who are making efforts to help,” the Chief Minister said.

He also announced the launch of an application where manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will have to share status of oxygen at their end so that the government can gauge the demand and supply and as such predict the possibility of a shortage.

“Our team sat with the Centre’s officers yesterday. We are coordinating and working together. A lot of chaos should get resolved in the coming days,” he said.