Alcohol craving? Liquor shop broken into, bottles stolen amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amidst the lockdown in the national capital, a group of unidentified people broke into a liquor store and stole bottles in north Delhi’s Roshanara road, said the police on Saturday.

A senior police officer said, “During patrolling in the morning, policemen found the shutter of a wine shop open. It was pulled up and was also broken. The accused took some liquor bottles and crates. We informed the manager of the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) who also came to the spot for inspection. The quantity of the stolen liquor will be ascertained once the store owner checks the records of the stock. ”

A case under IPC sections 457 and 380 has been registered at Subzi Mandi police station, they added.

