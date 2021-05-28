With daily cases and positivity rate falling, Delhi CM says time to ‘gradually unlock’

At the Burari Covid-19 isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the city would gradually begin unlocking from 5 am on Monday (May 31). Construction activities and factories will be allowed to reopen first, he said.

Addressing a webcast, Kejriwal said Delhi recorded around 1,100 cases at a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent over the past 24 hours.

Kejriwal had announced a lockdown on April 19, a day before cases touched a peak of over 28,000 and the positivity rate was above 30 per cent. It has been extended every week since.

” The people of Delhi have cooperated, and over the past month we have managed to bring down the number of cases in the city as well as the positivity rate… It was decided in a Delhi Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal that the lockdown will slowly be lifted starting 5 am on Monday.

“We have to think about migrant workers and daily wagers first. It should not happen that we manage to escape the virus but die of hunger. Construction activities and factories will be started. We have to be very careful and can’t unlock all at once,” Kejriwal said.

Urging people not to go out unless necessary, he said that every week, new relaxations will be given provided the number of cases remains low.

“Every week from now on, we will reopen and allow a few activities. If cases start to rise, we will have to lockdown again, so please be careful. Lockdown is not something good, we don’t want it, neither do you. Please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

A detailed order outlining unlock guidelines is awaited.