Kejriwal suggests lockdown extension till April 30 in video interaction with PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday suggested an extension of the nationwide lockdown at least till April 30. The Aam Aadmi Party chief placed the suggestion during a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The chief minister has suggested that the lockdown be extended till April 30. He also told the Prime Minister that a few states doing so won’t be of much help, so the extension should be a nation wide one,” sources in the Delhi government said.

Sources said that Kejriwal told Modi that the extension was necessary as states may not be able to contain the virus spread individually.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the national capital was awaiting the Centre’s stand on the lockdown as it is not a decision that states could take unilaterally.

So far, Punjab and Odisha have announced an extension of the curbs till the end of the month.

