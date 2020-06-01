Delhi lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Capital seals borders for one week, salons to reopen

The Delhi government on Monday sealed its borders for seven days. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The Delhi government on Monday sealed its borders for seven days. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi lockdown 5.0 guidelines: In a sign that bed in Delhi government-run hospitals are likely to be reserved for only the city’s residents, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sealed the national capital’s borders for a week.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a consistent four-digit rise in the number of corona cases in the city since March 28. However, within the city, there will be more relaxations, the CM said, announcing the decision to allow barber shops and salons to open and lifting the odd-even restrictions from markets.

Kejriwal said a final decision on whether or not beds in hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents will be taken based on feedback from the public, experts and other stakeholders, for which the government issued helpline numbers which will accept suggestions till June 5.

“With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions,” Kejriwal tweeted.

During the webcast, he elaborated on the concerns, saying opening the borders may lead to hospital beds filling up within a short span. “People from across states come to Delhi for healthcare as facilities here are among the best in the country and all this is available for free,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said there are suggestions that the beds be reserved for the city’s residents as long as the Covid-19 pandemic is here. As of May 31, Delhi registered 19,844 cases, out of which 10,983 are active. Currently, 2586 patients are admitted in hospitals and the authorities plan to have 9,500 hospital beds for Covid cases by June 5.

Meanwhile, among the new set of relaxations announced by the CM include the removal of caps on the number of commuters that can be ferried by atuos, erickshaws or gramin sewas during each trip. There will also be no commuter cap in case of private cars and two-wheelers.

Markets can open in full strength and industries will not have to follow staggered timings anymore, the CM added.

