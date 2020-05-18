Delhi Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of what is open and what’s closed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that bus service in the capital will resume but only 20 passengers will be allowed at a time. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that bus service in the capital will resume but only 20 passengers will be allowed at a time.

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: With the Centre extending the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks until May 31 to stop the spread of Covid-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced a detailed plan for the national capital based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said, “We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19.”

Kejriwal said that bus service in the capital will resume but only 20 passengers will be allowed at a time. “Screening of passengers will be done before entering. Social distancing will be maintained on each depot,” he said. However, there will be no relaxation in containment zones.

“Barbershops, spas and salons to remain closed for now. People will be allowed to step out of their out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services.,” he added.

“The Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government, based on the suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, minutes after Ministry of home Affairs (MHA) issued the guidelines on Sunday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed

1. Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi.

2. Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, salons and barbershops will remain closed.

3. Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services, will be prohibited.

4. Taxis, autos and app-based cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car.

5. Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home.

6. Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis.

7. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

8. 50 people to be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people can attend funerals.

9. Buses are allowed to run with only 20 passengers at a time.

10. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport Dept will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus.

11. Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators.

12. Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger.

13. For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed.

14. No activity allowed in containment zones.

15. Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31.

16. Restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd