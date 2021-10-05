Delhi: Locals help cops rescue kidnapped boy

A 14-year-old boy was rescued by police from an apartment in Rohini where two men were holding him captive.

Police said the accused, Monu (20) and Ashok (23), were allegedly planning to kill the boy and had kidnapped him from near his house in Outer North district on Friday.

On Sunday, residents at Utsav Apartments heard a boy screaming and called police.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said his team was on patrol duty and acted on the information around 11 pm: “The team went to the apartment and found two men with the boy. He was tied up with ropes.”

While Monu is a driver, Ashok works at a repair shop. During questioning, Monu told police that his sister married the boy’s uncle a few months ago but the family wasn’t treating her well and sent her back home. As revenge, he kidnapped the boy.

Police said the boy was later reunited with his parents.