Delhi’s Uttam Nagar remains tense after man’s killing on Holi: Protests erupt, security increased

A car was set on fire outside the accused's home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday. (Express photo by Vidheesha Kuntamalla)

Two more people have been arrested and a minor apprehended for their alleged involvement in the assault on a 26-year-old man over a water balloon, that led to his death, in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on Holi, said police.

On Saturday morning, the situation remained tense in the JJ Colony where Tarun lived. According to sources, some people tried to torch the vehicle of the accused that was parked outside their home — they lived in the same JJ Colony — on Friday night. Following this incident, security was increased in the area.

Earlier on Friday evening, a group of people belonging to a right-wing political outfit gathered near Uttam Nagar Metro Station and blocked the road, demanding strict punishment for the accused. Later, the police dispersed them using minor force.