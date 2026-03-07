Delhi’s Uttam Nagar remains tense after man’s killing on Holi: Protests erupt, security increased

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two more people have been arrested and a minor apprehended for their alleged involvement in the assault on a 26-year-old man over a water balloon, that led to his death, in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on Holi, said police.
On Saturday morning, the situation remained tense in the JJ Colony where Tarun lived. According to sources, some people tried to torch the vehicle of the accused that was parked outside their home — they lived in the same JJ Colony — on Friday night. Following this incident, security was increased in the area.
Earlier on Friday evening, a group of people belonging to a right-wing political outfit gathered near Uttam Nagar Metro Station and blocked the road, demanding strict punishment for the accused. Later, the police dispersed them using minor force.
Sources said some people gathered again and tried to indulge in sabotage at the locked houses of the accused.
Two companies of paramilitary personnel, along with local police, now remain deployed in the locality.
Police said the total number of arrests has reached seven — including a juvenile. On Friday, the police had arrested four people who live in the victim’s neighbourhood.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said all the accused are between the ages of 17 and 45. Two more people are yet to be nabbed, but the situation is under control, he added.
Tarun was returning home after playing Holi with his friends when he was caught by the accused persons.
What transpired
According to police, the family claimed the dispute first arose after Tarun’s 11-year-old cousin threw a balloon filled with water and Holi colour from the terrace of a house towards her relative. But it hit the ground and the water splashed on the clothes of their neighbour.
The woman, Tarun’s family alleged in their police complaint, hurled abuses and left before returning with her relatives. A fight broke out and members of both families sustained injuries. After the scuffle, all returned home.
However, the accused’s family spotted Tarun when he was returning home and allegedly beat him up, leaving him injured on the road.
Tarun’s family has alleged the involvement of over a dozen people in the assault.
Police said that they are yet to corroborate the exact sequence of events.
