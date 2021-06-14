Delhi: Local residents clash over opening of C-7 block gate at Yamuna Vihar

Cross FIRs have been registered and a meeting of the 'Bhaichara' committee was called to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

Security arrangements in North-East Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area have been beefed up after local residents from different communities clashed with each other over the opening of the gate at C-7 block. Cross FIRs have been registered and a meeting of the ‘Bhaichara’ committee was called to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

DCP (North-East district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “At 12.05 am, an incident of quarrel at C-7 block Yamuna Vihar was reported at Bhajanpura police station. Police reached at the spot immediately and found that Rajesh Mishra, who is the security guard of C-7 block, Yamuna Vihar, had an altercation with one Vipin Kumar, who is a resident of Vijay Park. Kumar is a contractual employee of DTC and he had a heated argument with Mishra over the opening of the gate at C-7 Block Yamuna Vihar.”

Police said Kumar came late and till that time, the gate of the colony was closed. “He asked Mishra to open the gate, but was asked to use a different entry point. He in turn replied that the other gate was far off. This led to a heated argument,” a senior police officer said.

“Mohd Yasin, another local resident of Yamuna Vihar whose house is situated near the gate, and some of his family members then intervened and rebuked Kumar. They also allegedly physically assaulted him. Kumar then called his relatives to the spot, who got into a scuffle with Yasin and his family members. Some people from both the parties received injuries,” Sain said.

Sain said legal action has been initiated against both the parties. “There is no communal angle to the incident except the fact that the parties come from different religious backgrounds. However, to avert any untoward possibility, a meeting with the respectable citizens of the area and concerned Bhaichara committee members has been held,” he added.