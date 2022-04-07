Delhi: Local body schools to also focus on foundational learning in coming months

Schools run by municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will also focus on the Delhi government’s Mission Buniyaad learning intervention programme in the coming months to tackle the learning losses from two years of school closure due to the pandemic.

With schools moving completely offline from April 1, schools run by the Delhi government have been setting aside regular syllabus for students from class 3 to 9 and have been focusing on foundation reading, writing and numeracy through Mission Buniyaad. This focus will continue through summer vacations when summer camps will be held in schools.

In a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the commissioner of North, South, East Delhi Municipal Corporations and secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday, the implementation of Mission Buniyaad in local body schools was discussed. According to a statement from his office, “It was mutually agreed that there will be a baseline assessment of all the children from class 3 to 5 in the schools.”

Moving ahead, the government has requested the commissioners to conduct meetings with principals to review their preparedness to implement the programme. Under it, all schools are to focus exclusively on reading, writing and basic numeracy, keeping class-wise syllabus aside at least for the next three months; organise summer camps during the summer vacations with at least one hour each of reading and numeracy every day, and organise parent-teacher meetings to inform parents about it and encourage them to send their children to school every day.

Mission Buniyaad was launched for children in Delhi government and municipal body schools with the stated aim of ensuring there is “no child in any class who cannot read his/her textbook or solve basic numericals in maths.”