Delhi Live News: Moderate rain expected across National Capital today

Delhi Live News: Parts of Delhi witnessed light rains this morning, after weeks of sweltering heat. Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, more than a month after 27 people died in a massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka, relatives and police personnel conducted the last rites of 42-year-old Geeta Devi in Delhi on Tuesday. Geeta was the only victim whose DNA had not matched with her relatives.
In other news, a protest march planned by the BJP at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was cancelled Wednesday afternoon after the police denied permission. “Dharna/demonstration in Jantar Mantar… cannot be permitted in view of the current communal situation in Delhi. Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district. Hence, any march with gathering is not permitted,” said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, New Delhi, in a letter to organiser and BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Delhi will have almost 12,000 buses in its fleet by December 2024, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday.
A cabinet meeting was held Wednesday, after which Kejriwal said the government’s focus was now on bringing the national capital’s transport sector to international standards. “Buses are the most important mode of travel in Delhi but buses were not bought for several years. In the past one and a half-two years, this has changed and we have bought many AC and electric buses. In the cabinet meeting today, permission was granted to buy 1,950 buses. They will start coming by August-September this year, and by next September, all of them will be on roads,” he said.
Delhi had hit roadblocks in buying buses for almost a decade due to fewer companies bidding and stringent annual maintenance contracts. Read more.
A mixed martial arts fighter was severely injured after a player from Afghanistan allegedly assaulted him after a match at Delhi’s Siri Fort Stadium.
Benita Mary Jaiker, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) identified the victim as M Srikanth Sekhar, 30. The officer said Srikanth was undergoing treatment at BLK Max Hospital.
On Sunday, the police received a medico-legal complaint from the hospital and later recorded the victim’s statement. Read more.
A delegation of BJP leaders from Gujarat along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited two mohalla clinics that were not operational and a school in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday, the second day of their visit.
Referring to the condition of a mohalla clinic in Zero Pushta in Soniya Vihar, Tiwari said, “This mohalla clinic is listed on their website, but on the ground, only the structure exists.”
The team visited another mohalla clinic in Chauhan Patti soon after. “There is no doctor inside, no medicine, nothing,” said Jyoti Pandya, former mayor of Vadodara. Read more.
Days after fact-checking website AltNews’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested over a tweet he posted in 2018, the Twitter account that made an official complaint by tagging the Delhi Police has been deleted.
The anonymous Twitter handle that went by the user name ‘Hanuman Bhakt’ had posted a quote-tweet on June 19, saying Zubair should be arrested for insulting a god.
On Wednesday, the page leading to the person’s Twitter account, @balajikijaiin, read “This account doesn’t exist”. Based on the person’s complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit had arrested Zubair while he was being questioned in a 2020 POCSO case, where he had protection from arrest by the High Court. Read more.
More than a month after 27 people died in a massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka, relatives and police personnel conducted the last rites of 42-year-old Geeta Devi in Delhi on Tuesday. Geeta was the only victim whose DNA had not matched with her relatives.
On May 13, a massive fire broke out at a five-storeyed building in Mundka. Nearly 120 people were trapped in the fire and 27 of them succumbed to the burn injuries. Since most bodies were charred and couldn’t be recognised, DNA profiling tests were conducted to ascertain the identities of the dead. Read more.
Parts of Delhi witnessed light rains this morning, after weeks of sweltering heat. Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).