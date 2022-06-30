Delhi Live News: Moderate rain expected across National Capital today

Delhi Live News: Parts of Delhi witnessed light rains this morning, after weeks of sweltering heat. Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, more than a month after 27 people died in a massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka, relatives and police personnel conducted the last rites of 42-year-old Geeta Devi in Delhi on Tuesday. Geeta was the only victim whose DNA had not matched with her relatives.

In other news, a protest march planned by the BJP at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was cancelled Wednesday afternoon after the police denied permission. “Dharna/demonstration in Jantar Mantar… cannot be permitted in view of the current communal situation in Delhi. Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district. Hence, any march with gathering is not permitted,” said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, New Delhi, in a letter to organiser and BJP leader Kapil Mishra.