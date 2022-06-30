scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Delhi Live News: Moderate rain expected across National Capital today

Delhi Live News: Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 9:35:00 am
Parts of Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday.

Delhi Live News: Parts of Delhi witnessed light rains this morning, after weeks of sweltering heat. Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, more than a month after 27 people died in a massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka, relatives and police personnel conducted the last rites of 42-year-old Geeta Devi in Delhi on Tuesday. Geeta was the only victim whose DNA had not matched with her relatives.

In other news, a protest march planned by the BJP at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was cancelled Wednesday afternoon after the police denied permission. “Dharna/demonstration in Jantar Mantar… cannot be permitted in view of the current communal situation in Delhi. Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district. Hence, any march with gathering is not permitted,” said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, New Delhi, in a letter to organiser and BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

09:35 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Delhi to have 12,000 buses by 2024; govt will teach people urban farming

Delhi will have almost 12,000 buses in its fleet by December 2024, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday.

A cabinet meeting was held Wednesday, after which Kejriwal said the government’s focus was now on bringing the national capital’s transport sector to international standards. “Buses are the most important mode of travel in Delhi but buses were not bought for several years. In the past one and a half-two years, this has changed and we have bought many AC and electric buses. In the cabinet meeting today, permission was granted to buy 1,950 buses. They will start coming by August-September this year, and by next September, all of them will be on roads,” he said.

Delhi had hit roadblocks in buying buses for almost a decade due to fewer companies bidding and stringent annual maintenance contracts. Read more.

09:33 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Mixed martial arts fighter assaulted by opponent after match in Siri Fort, case registered

A mixed martial arts fighter was severely injured after a player from Afghanistan allegedly assaulted him after a match at Delhi’s Siri Fort Stadium.

Benita Mary Jaiker, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) identified the victim as M Srikanth Sekhar, 30. The officer said Srikanth was undergoing treatment at BLK Max Hospital.

On Sunday, the police received a medico-legal complaint from the hospital and later recorded the victim’s statement. Read more. 

09:32 (IST)30 Jun 2022
As Gujarat BJP team continues Delhi yatra, sparring with AAP intensifies

A delegation of BJP leaders from Gujarat along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited two mohalla clinics that were not operational and a school in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday, the second day of their visit.

Referring to the condition of a mohalla clinic in Zero Pushta in Soniya Vihar, Tiwari said, “This mohalla clinic is listed on their website, but on the ground, only the structure exists.”

The team visited another mohalla clinic in Chauhan Patti soon after. “There is no doctor inside, no medicine, nothing,” said Jyoti Pandya, former mayor of Vadodara. Read more. 

09:30 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Account that flagged Mohammed Zubair tweet, led to arrest ‘doesn’t exist anymore’

Days after fact-checking website AltNews’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested over a tweet he posted in 2018, the Twitter account that made an official complaint by tagging the Delhi Police has been deleted.

The anonymous Twitter handle that went by the user name ‘Hanuman Bhakt’ had posted a quote-tweet on June 19, saying Zubair should be arrested for insulting a god.

On Wednesday, the page leading to the person’s Twitter account, @balajikijaiin, read “This account doesn’t exist”. Based on the person’s complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit had arrested Zubair while he was being questioned in a 2020 POCSO case, where he had protection from arrest by the High Court. Read more. 

09:29 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Last victim cremated after month-long search for matching DNA

More than a month after 27 people died in a massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka, relatives and police personnel conducted the last rites of 42-year-old Geeta Devi in Delhi on Tuesday. Geeta was the only victim whose DNA had not matched with her relatives.

On May 13, a massive fire broke out at a five-storeyed building in Mundka. Nearly 120 people were trapped in the fire and 27 of them succumbed to the burn injuries. Since most bodies were charred and couldn’t be recognised, DNA profiling tests were conducted to ascertain the identities of the dead. Read more. 

09:27 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Parts of Delhi witnessed light rains this morning, after weeks of sweltering heat. Thunderstorms and moderate-intensity showers are predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As Gujarat BJP team continues Delhi yatra, sparring with AAP intensifies

A delegation of BJP leaders from Gujarat along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited two mohalla clinics that were not operational and a school in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday, the second day of their visit.

Referring to the condition of a mohalla clinic in Zero Pushta in Soniya Vihar, Tiwari said, “This mohalla clinic is listed on their website, but on the ground, only the structure exists.”

The team visited another mohalla clinic in Chauhan Patti soon after. “There is no doctor inside, no medicine, nothing,” said Jyoti Pandya, former mayor of Vadodara.

Preparation to raze Noida’s Supertech twin towers ‘95% complete’

Preparation to bring down the Supertech twin towers in Noida has entered its final stage. The demolition of the towers, located in Sector 93A, was initially supposed to take place on May 22. The Supreme Court had, on August 30 last year, directed the demolition of the towers Apex and Ceyane in Supertech’s Emerald Court for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.

On May 17, the apex court extended the demolition date, and fixed it on August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

“The process is nearly 95% complete. The buildings are ready for the demolition process. What is left is the implementation of surrounding safety features, which includes putting containers in Emerald Court’s basement and filling the basement with debris, and safeguarding the gas pipelines,” a source said.

