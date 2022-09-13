Delhi News Live Updates: Draft delimitation order for Delhi municipal wards out for suggestions from public

Delhi News Live Updates: The first draft to alter the boundaries of the wards of Delhi has been notified by the Home Ministry in which it has given time till October 3 to the public to give their suggestions, it is learnt. The total number of the seats of Councillors in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi has been fixed at 250 and to be reserved for members of Scheduled Castes is 42, based on the population of Delhi as per census 2011.
Meanwhile, after the Delhi High Court took cognizance of the death of two people during cleaning of a sewer in the city, the AAP targeted Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, saying the DDA which comes under him is responsible for the tragic incident. The Delhi LG cannot “enjoy power without accountability”, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement on Monday, reacting to the court’s order.
In other news, Delhi University has launched a Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) portal for UG admissions, which will be open for registration for three weeks tentatively. Candidates who have taken the CUET exams can register on the portal. The admission process will take place over three phases.
The State Election Commission Monday published the draft order for the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi and the public can give suggestions and objections till October 3.
The Delimitation Commission has decreased the number of wards in Delhi’s civic body from the current 272 to 250 and the first draft of the redrawn boundary with maps and details of the altered wards has been put on the website of the commission sec.delhigovt.nic.in. Now, all stakeholders like representatives of political parties, resident welfare associations as well as the general public can give their suggestions on the date to the State Election Commission.
Objections and suggestions can be lodged and submitted from 10 am to 5 pm with the Delimitation Committee reception counter on the ground floor of the premises of the State Election Commission by October 3. The objections or suggestions can also be sent by e-mail to delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com. Read more.
The first draft to alter the boundaries of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and placed on the website of the State Election Commission to seek suggestions from the public. Here’s what the exercise means for the people of Delhi and when can MCD elections be held.
What is delimitation?
Delimitation is the process by which the limits or boundaries of a country’s territorial constituencies are rejigged to reflect changes in population. The redrawing of these boundaries is based on the recent census. In this case, the wards of Delhi’s municipal corporations were redrawn.
Why was the delimitation necessitated?
The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards. While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 needs to be fixed to not more than 250. It later said it will limit the number of MCD wards to 250. Read full explainer here.
Good morning and welcome to our Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest on politics, weather, traffic and more.