Delhi News Live Updates: Draft delimitation order for Delhi municipal wards out for suggestions from public

First step of MCD delimitation over. What it means for people and when can polls be held

The first draft to alter the boundaries of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and placed on the website of the State Election Commission to seek suggestions from the public. Here’s what the exercise means for the people of Delhi and when can MCD elections be held.



What is delimitation?



Delimitation is the process by which the limits or boundaries of a country’s territorial constituencies are rejigged to reflect changes in population. The redrawing of these boundaries is based on the recent census. In this case, the wards of Delhi’s municipal corporations were redrawn.

Why was the delimitation necessitated?



The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards. While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 needs to be fixed to not more than 250. It later said it will limit the number of MCD wards to 250. Read full explainer here.