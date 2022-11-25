Delhi News Live Updates: Massive fire at Chandni Chowk wholesale market continues to rage

Flashback: Biggest stories yesterday

Jama Masjid bars entry of unaccompanied women, rethinks after outrage

Delhi’s Jama Masjid, which had announced that it was restricting the entry of any unaccompanied girl or group of girls into its premises, rolled back the decision on Thursday.



Officials from Raj Niwas said Delhi Lieutenant-General Vinai Kumar Saxena had spoken to the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and had requested him to rescind the order. “Shahi Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque,” officials said



Massive fire breaks out in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market



A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night. Officials said the fire broke out at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.



“The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.



For second day in a row, services at AIIMS hampered following ransomware attack



Rambabu (55) from Kotla, who was suffering from an inflamed and swollen appendix, couldn’t see his doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday, a day after a ransomware attack had affected the hospital’s server.



This was the second consecutive day when e-hospital services, which runs the patient data system, and day-to-day activities, including OPD registrations and blood sample reports, were hit. The outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc also remained affected. As a result, Rambabu’s information was inaccessible in the e-server. “I have been told to come again on Monday for the next date,” he added.



Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad



A suitcase with suspected body parts inside was found in a forest area in Faridabad’s Surajkund Thursday afternoon, said police. According to police, the suitcase was found in the bushes near a check post.



Police said a passerby noticed the suitcase and found it suspicious and called the control room. A police officer said around 2.35 pm, they received information about the suitcase, following which senior police officials, two crime branch teams and a forensic team reached the spot.



State can’t tell anybody how to practice their religion: AAP’s Satyendar Jain to court



Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s lawyers Thursday told a Delhi court that the State has no right to tell anybody how to practice their religion, while doubling down on allegations that Tihar jail staff withdrew his special diet while he was on a religious fast.



Special Judge Vikas Dhull will pronounce his order on Jain’s application on Friday. The court is hearing Jain’s application which alleges that he lost 28 kg because his special diet was withdrawn by jail authorities.



MCD elections: At 140, AAP fields highest number of women, candidates in their 20s



The Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of women candidates in the fray in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this time. While AAP has fielded 140 women candidates, BJP has given tickets to 137. This is followed by 134 women candidates by Congress, which is contesting only on 247 seats out of 250.



Data available on the State Election Commission’s mobile application for the MCD polls, analysed by The Indian Express, also shows that AAP also has the highest number of candidates in their 20s.



The party has fielded 22 candidates who are between 21 and 29 years of age. BJP has four candidates in the age bracket, while Congress has 19. For all three parties, the highest number of candidates are in their 40s. While AAP has 92 candidates in the age bracket, BJP has 103 and Congress 87.