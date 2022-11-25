scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Massive fire at Chandni Chowk wholesale market continues to rage

Delhi News Live Updates, 25 November 2022: “The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2022 10:00:26 am
Delhi Live Updates: Officials said the fire broke out at 9.19 pm. (ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates, 25 November 2022:  A massive fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night continued to rage on Friday morning. “The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer. Many shops have been gutted in the fire. Visuals from the spot show locals running around as the blaze spread to other buildings.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming MCD polls on Friday, with 20 promises in focus. This comes as tensions rise between the ruling AAP government and the saffron party in the national capital over AAP leader Satyendar Jain continuing as a minister despite being lodged in Tihar jail. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday called this “shamelessness”. The issue has been in focus ever since multiple videos of Jain emerged purportedly showing him eating uncooked vegetables and fruits, getting massages and other special facilities in his Tihar prison cell.

Delhi’s Jama Masjid, which had announced that it was restricting the entry of any unaccompanied girl or group of girls into its premises, rolled back the decision on Thursday. Officials from Raj Niwas said Delhi Lieutenant-General Vinai Kumar Saxena had spoken to the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and had requested him to rescind the order. “Shahi Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque,” officials said

Massive fire at Chandni Chowk wholesale market continues to rage; BJP likely to release manifesto for MCD polls. Follow this space for the latest updates from Delhi NCR.

Flashback: Biggest stories yesterday

Jama Masjid bars entry of unaccompanied women, rethinks after outrage

Delhi’s Jama Masjid, which had announced that it was restricting the entry of any unaccompanied girl or group of girls into its premises, rolled back the decision on Thursday.

Officials from Raj Niwas said Delhi Lieutenant-General Vinai Kumar Saxena had spoken to the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and had requested him to rescind the order. “Shahi Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque,” officials said

Massive fire breaks out in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night. Officials said the fire broke out at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

“The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

For second day in a row, services at AIIMS hampered following ransomware attack

Rambabu (55) from Kotla, who was suffering from an inflamed and swollen appendix, couldn’t see his doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday, a day after a ransomware attack had affected the hospital’s server.

This was the second consecutive day when e-hospital services, which runs the patient data system, and day-to-day activities, including OPD registrations and blood sample reports, were hit. The outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc also remained affected. As a result, Rambabu’s information was inaccessible in the e-server. “I have been told to come again on Monday for the next date,” he added.

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad

A suitcase with suspected body parts inside was found in a forest area in Faridabad’s Surajkund Thursday afternoon, said police. According to police, the suitcase was found in the bushes near a check post.

Police said a passerby noticed the suitcase and found it suspicious and called the control room. A police officer said around 2.35 pm, they received information about the suitcase, following which senior police officials, two crime branch teams and a forensic team reached the spot.

State can’t tell anybody how to practice their religion: AAP’s Satyendar Jain to court

Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s lawyers Thursday told a Delhi court that the State has no right to tell anybody how to practice their religion, while doubling down on allegations that Tihar jail staff withdrew his special diet while he was on a religious fast.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull will pronounce his order on Jain’s application on Friday. The court is hearing Jain’s application which alleges that he lost 28 kg because his special diet was withdrawn by jail authorities.

MCD elections: At 140, AAP fields highest number of women, candidates in their 20s

The Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of women candidates in the fray in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this time. While AAP has fielded 140 women candidates, BJP has given tickets to 137. This is followed by 134 women candidates by Congress, which is contesting only on 247 seats out of 250.

Data available on the State Election Commission’s mobile application for the MCD polls, analysed by The Indian Express, also shows that AAP also has the highest number of candidates in their 20s.

The party has fielded 22 candidates who are between 21 and 29 years of age. BJP has four candidates in the age bracket, while Congress has 19. For all three parties, the highest number of candidates are in their 40s. While AAP has 92 candidates in the age bracket, BJP has 103 and Congress 87.

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, leaves Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as part of ongoing probe, at Rohini in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)

3,000 couples married in Ghaziabad under scheme for children of construction workers

Thursday afternoon in Ghaziabad saw Kamla Nehru Park overflowing with attendees from Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, all of them having arrived for a mass wedding in which about 3,000 couples were married.

The event took place under the aegis of the Kanya Vivah Sahayta Yojana Scheme, which is meant to benefit children of registered construction workers. A sum of Rs 10,000 is sent to the couple ahead of the wedding to fund clothing, with the remainder of Rs 65,000 sent after the wedding to the bride’s family. The state Labour Department has spent approximately Rs 22.5 crore in organising the event.

1,850 Hindu couples and 1,147 Muslim couples were married at the event, with Buddhists and Sikhs represented by three each.

Satyendar Jain’s continuance as minister ‘shamelessness’, unprecedented: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday called the continuance of AAP’s jailed leader Satyendar Jain as a minister in the Delhi government “shamelessness” and said such instances are unprecedented in public life.

Multiple videos of Jain have emerged purportedly showing him eating uncooked vegetables and fruits, getting massages and other special facilities in his Tihar prison cell. “I had also gone to jail and resigned as a minister. Later, we fought before the court and the court said it was a political conspiracy and the case is fake. If there is injustice with you, then approach law/court. You can’t act so shamelessly,” the home minister said at an event.

Give me control of CBI, ED for one day, half of BJP will be in jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking the BJP for allegedly filing “false” cases against members of the AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday that despite 167 cases filed against its leaders, no investigating agency had been able to prove any wrongdoing by an AAP member.

Speaking to NDTV, Kejriwal said, “Over the last seven years, they have filed 167 cases against AAP leaders — not one has been proved in court. AAP leaders have been cleared in over 150 cases and the rest are pending… 800 probe agency officers are dedicated only to find wrongdoing by AAP leaders but they have found nothing. Agencies are getting pulled up in courts because they have filed false cases.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:07:45 am
