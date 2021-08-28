Delhi LIVE updates: Light rain expected today; Delhi schools to reopen from Sept 1

Schools for classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. (File photo)

Schools for classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. This is set to be the biggest phase of school-reopening since they first closed in the nascent stages of the pandemic in March 2020.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate two loops of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover at 12 pm on Saturday. These loops will ease commute between Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and Noida to Mayur Vihar-I.

Delhi is expected to receive light rain while overcast conditions are likely to prevail throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

In other news, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed a rise in passenger numbers in August — with a footfall of roughly 90,000 per day in the first few days — officials of the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) said Friday. They attributed the increase to fewer Covid cases, a surge in vaccination numbers, and the arrival of the festive season.

The number of travelers had plummeted to 18,000 per day in May, which increased to 62,000 per day by the June-end. Given the current situation, officials said that they expect domestic travel to reach pre-Covid numbers by the end of the financial year, 2023. However, they said that they do not see the same trends in international traffic until the financial year 2024.

Meanwhile, the BJP councillor from Safdarjung Enclave, Radhika Abrol, Friday proposed changing the name of Humayunpur village in South Delhi to Hanumanpur. This comes a day after Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Mukesh Suryan, gave an anticipatory approval to change the name of another urban village, Mohammadpur, to Madhavpuram.