Delhi LIVE updates: Light rain expected today; Delhi schools to reopen from Sept 1

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Updated: August 28, 2021 11:31:10 am
Delhi LIVE updates: Light rain expected today; Delhi schools to reopen from Sept 1Schools for classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. (File photo)

Schools for classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. This is set to be the biggest phase of school-reopening since they first closed in the nascent stages of the pandemic in March 2020.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate two loops of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover at 12 pm on Saturday. These loops will ease commute between Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and Noida to Mayur Vihar-I.

Delhi is expected to receive light rain while overcast conditions are likely to prevail throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

In other news, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed a rise in passenger numbers in August — with a footfall of roughly 90,000 per day in the first few days — officials of the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) said Friday. They attributed the increase to fewer Covid cases, a surge in vaccination numbers, and the arrival of the festive season.

The number of travelers had plummeted to 18,000 per day in May, which increased to 62,000 per day by the June-end. Given the current situation, officials said that they expect domestic travel to reach pre-Covid numbers by the end of the financial year, 2023. However, they said that they do not see the same trends in international traffic until the financial year 2024.

Meanwhile, the BJP councillor from Safdarjung Enclave, Radhika Abrol, Friday proposed changing the name of Humayunpur village in South Delhi to Hanumanpur. This comes a day after Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Mukesh Suryan, gave an anticipatory approval to change the name of another urban village, Mohammadpur, to Madhavpuram.

Delhi schools to reopen from September 1, Kejriwal to inaugurate Mayur Vihar-I flyover today; Delhi airport sees uptick in passengers in August; BJP councillor wants to rename Delhi’s Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur. Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:31 (IST)28 Aug 2021
Delhi weather: Light rain expected today, overcast conditions to prevail

Delhi is expected to receive light rain while overcast conditions are likely to prevail throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius. Rains are expected to continue till September 3, with a possibility of thundershowers on September 2 and 3, IMD predicts.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday stood at 73%. The temperature at the same time was 30.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 36 degrees Celsius. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi LIVE updates: Light rain expected today; Delhi schools to reopen from Sept 1 A man gets the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi: Ready to reopen, say private schools, but buses won’t ply yet

Private schools in the city Friday said they were making preparations to reopen schools from September 1 for students of classes 9 to 12, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the government’s decision in this regard.

“Immediately after the notification, I had a meeting with all my mid-level officials, and we re-drafted all the SOPs we had laid down earlier. We had a long meeting and we are making necessary requirements with regard to their (children’s) physical and mental safety. We have fixed the staggered timings for entry, we have made signages saying no sharing of food, etc. Tomorrow and on the 31st, we will also have sessions with parents on what they should keep in mind while sending their wards to school,” said Mount Abu School principal Jyoti Arora.

Wife of UAPA-accused Atiqur Rehman says he is suffering from heart condition, appeals for attention

The wife of UAPA-accused Campus Front of India member Atiqur Rahman has appealed for medical attention for her husband, who is presently lodged in Mathura jail.

Speaking at a press conference here, Atiqur’s wife, Sanjeeda said her husband had a heart condition and needed to be admitted in AIIMS for treatment. Atiqur was arrested on October 5, 2020, along with journalist Siddique Kappan, Masood Ahmad, driver Alam while they on their way to Hathras to protest against the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman.

