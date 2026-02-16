Delhi Live Updates: Elaborate traffic regulations kick in as AI impact summit underway; police designate alternate routes, transport modes

AI Impact Summit is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi (AP Photo)

Delhi Live Updates: As the AI Impact Summit kicked off in Delhi on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for residents. The five-day event is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 20, 2026, with Heads of State and Government, Ministers attending the event, along with senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of international organisations.

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic Advisory – The Delhi Police has released a statement stating that traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth traffic movement. “Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes,” the advisory stated.

Story continues below this ad Traffic advisory issued for school students: The police also issued a traffic advisory for schools and students as the CBSE exams will commence on February 17. In a statement, Delhi Police said: “With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17, 2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimise inconvenience. Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts. Field staff are sensitised to assist exam candidates.” Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 12:30 PM IST Delhi Live Updates: Traffic advisory issued for school students as CBSE exams begin on Feb 17 Delhi Live Updates: In a statement, Delhi Police said: “With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17,2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimize inconvenience. Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts. Field staff are sensitized to assist exam candidates.” The Delhi Traffic Police further said: “The following 10 schools fall on the main routes of VIP movement where board examinations will be held w.e.f. 17.02.2026. Nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres. The list of nodal officers, along with their telephone numbers and details of suggested routes, has also been conveyed to the Transport Department. School managements may be contacted to obtain information regarding the suggested routes and designated nodal officers to avoid any inconvenience during travel to and from schools on examination dates.” Read full article Feb 16, 2026 12:20 PM IST Delhi Live Updates: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026 Delhi Live Updates: Motorists have been advised to avoid several major stretches that fall along summit routes and security zones. These include Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road flyover), Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue (Bikaji Cama Place to Yashwant Place), Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Kartavya Path, Sansad Marg, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Lodhi Road, among others. Read full article

